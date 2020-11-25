1/1
Mary Ellen McKain
1930 - 2020
Mary Ellen McKain
September 22, 1930 - November 15, 2020
Steilacoom, Washington - Mary Ellen McKain passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020 with her devoted husband, Jerry, by her side. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com for full obituary, and to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
GAFFNEY FUNERAL HOME
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
November 22, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 22, 2020
She was so full of life and always had a kind word to say. I didn't know her for long but she seemed like such a nice person. I really enjoyed our talks together. I send my deepest sympathies to her family. I am praying that the God of all comfort provides them with strength and peace of mind. She will be greatly missed.
K.S.
