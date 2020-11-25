Mary Ellen McKain September 22, 1930 - November 15, 2020 Steilacoom, Washington - Mary Ellen McKain passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020 with her devoted husband, Jerry, by her side. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com for full obituary, and to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 22, 2020
She was so full of life and always had a kind word to say. I didn't know her for long but she seemed like such a nice person. I really enjoyed our talks together. I send my deepest sympathies to her family. I am praying that the God of all comfort provides them with strength and peace of mind. She will be greatly missed.
K.S.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.