|
|
Mary Ellen Simon April 9, 1940 - February 23, 2020 Mary Ellen Zimsen Simon was born April 9, 1940 in Tacoma, Washington to William and Margaret Zimsen. She returned to Heaven on February 23, 2020 just shy of her 80th birthday.Mary attended St. Mary's Academy in Winlock, WA for grades 1-3. After talking too much in class because her work was done and she was bored, they had her skip 2nd grade altogether. She then went to St. Patrick's Grade School and Aquinas Academy in Tacoma. She graduated from Seattle University in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. While at SU, she and a friend snuck out very early one morning and put soap flakes in the campus fountain. There were pink bubbles for all to enjoy as they went off for class!She held a variety of nursing jobs over theyears, her first being in the delivery room and newborn nursery at St. Joe's Hospital in Tacoma. After raising her children, she worked in internal medicine for 20+ years at the Puyallup Clinic. She also volunteered as the school nurse for her childrenschools, St. Ann's and Bellarmine Prep. On January 6, 1962 she married Jerrold "Jerry" B. Simon. Together they raised six children in their home in Parkland where they lived for 51 years. To Mary, her family and friends were the most important things in her life. She was a loving wife, mother, friend and beloved Grammy to all her grandchildren and their friends. She was known for her warm welcoming smile and hospitality. She loved entertaining and always hosted family and friends for the holidays and fun summer pool parties. She loved the ocean, whether it be the beaches of Maui or Longbeach, WA she always found peace at the beach. She loved cuddling her animals, teaching her grandchildren to cook, planting flowers, and picking and sharing hundreds of gallons of blueberries over the years from her famous berry patch. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughters Kathleen and Colleen Simon, and husband Jerry. She is survived by her brother, Daniel Zimsen of Bremerton, WA, her six children Tom Simon (Zita), Mike Simon, Marianne Simon, Maureen Kelly (Adrian), Joanie Dombrowski (Scott) and Amy Wellnitz (Mike), seven grandchildren (Claire, Nathan, Jacob, Ava, Liam, Emma & Mary), and many nieces,nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Spanaway, Washington with a reception immediately following Mass in the Church Hall. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020