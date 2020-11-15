Mary Fazio

September 2, 1931 - October 31, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - October 31, 2020 Mary Fazio began her journey home and was reunited with her husband Ernest. Mary was born September 2, 1931 in Mangone, Italy. She immigrated to Canada at age 17 and settled in Vancouver. A few years later, after meeting the love of her life, she planted her roots in Tacoma and became a US citizen.

Mary was involved in her children's school activities and made sure they were afforded opportunities she never had. She was a PTA volunteer, receiving the Golden Acorn Award for her dedicated service. She served as a cook for the Tacoma Public Schools. She cherished her time with the many kids she met and held those memories close. She was strong in her faith, a founding member of St. Charles Borromeo, and volunteered extensively for St. Charles Grief Ministries.

Mary's passions included; anything associated with her Italian heritage, cooking, sewing, knitting, gardening and walking. She was an incredible cook and always made sure that no one left her home hungry. We will always cherish our Sunday Family dinners. Together, Mary and Ernie loved being around their family, friends, and grandchildren. They loved camping, the ocean, traveling, and spending time at their cabin.

Mary is survived by her children; Diane (Mark) Snyder, Lori Fazio, Bob Fazio, and Mark (Beth) Fazio; grandchildren, Stephanie, Sarah, Morgan, Nicholas, and Colby; great-grandchildren, Ava, Payton, and Ashton.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to St. Charles Borromeo Grief Ministries, 7112 S. 12th St., Tacoma, WA 98465.

A mass honoring our mother will be at St. Charles Borromeo on November 19.

A rosary to be held at Gaffney's.





