Mary Frances (Murphy) Rudy Mary Frances (Murphy) Rudy, 86, passed away on September 14, 2020, in Tacoma, WAexactly six years after her only sibling, her brother, Tom, died. Mary Frances was born in Tacoma on December 26, 1933, to John and Agnes Murphy. Not quite two years later, her beloved brother was born. The family made their home in the Lincoln District and were members of Holy Rosary parish. Mary Frances studied at Holy Rosary grade school and St. Leo's High School, graduating as salutatorian of the class of 1952. After high school, Mary Frances worked for several years as office clerk for a trucking association in downtown Tacoma. She was proud to earn an income and purchase some things for her family. In 1956, she married John Rudy, head professional at Fircrest Golf Club. Mary Frances and John became the proud parents of three daughters. In 1965, the family moved to a house they had built in Fircrest. It was the home Mary Frances resided in for nearly 50 years. Mary Frances and John shared 41 years of marriage, until his death in 1997. Small in stature, Mary Frances was a gentle lady, but had a strong will and firm opinions. She was an avid reader, appreciated a wide range of classic and contemporary movies, and took great pleasure in the beauty of her garden and the flowerpots that adorned her deck. When her "girls" reached adulthood, she formed special friendships with each of them, enjoying local travel, shopping, and meals together. Mary Frances is survived by her daughters Jennifer Lytle (husband Arnold) of Fircrest, Cathy and Margaret, both of Tacoma, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private.



