Gaffney Funeral Home
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gaffney Funeral Home
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Cloisters Chapel
Tacoma, WA
Mary G. Mazza


1921 - 2019
Mary G. Mazza Obituary
Mary G. Mazza Dec. 25, 1921 - Oct. 21, 2019 Mary G Mazza, born December 25, 1921 and passed away October 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John. She is survived by her children, Carol Noonan (Mike), John Mazza (Colleen), and Patty Rawls (Braxton Jr), her grandchildren, Cindy Brooks (Jason), Michael Noonan, Amy Burfoot (Jacob), Braxton Rawls III, Sara Nelson (Jesse), and great-grandchildren Adam Brooks, Ryan Brooks, Brianna Noonan, Makayla Noonan and Max Burfoot. There will be a viewing on Sunday October 27, 2019 at Gaffney Funeral Home in Tacoma, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Cloisters Chapel in Tacoma, on Monday October 28, 2019 at 11:00 am, with a reception to follow. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 25, 2019
