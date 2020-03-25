|
|
Mary Genoway Mary Jean Cooke born May 22, 1929, in Superior, Wisconsin to George and Esther Cooke. Mary passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020, in her home in Yakima, WA. with the help of Heartlinks Hospice and her daughter Shannon and her son-in-law Norm by her side. Complications were due to Osteoporosis. After losing her mother at age 9, Mary went to a Catholic Convent until she was 14 years old and moved to California with her Aunt Agnus. Later days, she moved to Wenatchee, WA and met Robert Sletcher and married him and they had 4 children. She then was married to David Genoway of Wenatchee, WA and had one child together, Shannon Genoway/English. David Genoway adopted Mary's two sons from a previous marriage, Steve and David. Mary and David lived in Sumner, WA and raised their children and then moved to Puyallup, WA for over 26 years. Mary became ill with Osteoporosis and then moved with her daughter Shannon and her husband Norm from Yakima, WA. Survivors include five children Susan Wren, Rita Ferguson, Steven Genoway, David Genoway and Mary and David's daughter Shannon English. Eight grandchildren Aaron Lott, Lindsay Lott, James Ferguson, Michael Ferguson, Joshua Hatt, Justin Hatt, Cindy Hatt and David Genoway, and three great-grandchildren Ellie White, Miles White, and Warren Hatt. No services held. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband of 37 years at the Sumner, WA Cemetery. Please donate to your local Humane Society as Mary loved animals, Homeless Women's Shelter, Heartlinks Hospice of Yakima and Osteoporosis Foundation. A special thank you goes to Heartlinks Hospice and Hope Bridge of Yakima for their support. Because of Heartlinks Hospice, Mary was at ease and very comfortable at the time of her passing.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 25, 2020