Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney Funeral Home
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Finnegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jean Finnegan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jean Finnegan Obituary
Mary Jean Finnegan (1928 2019) Mary Jean passed away peacefully July 13, 2019. Mary Jean was born October 27, 1928 in Guttenberg, Iowa to Thomas and Mary (Kelly) Finnegan. The family later moved to Tacoma where Mary Jean graduated from St. Leo's high school, Class of 1945. Mary Jean lost both her parents by the age of 15, and nothing meant more to her than family. At the age of 16, she began her career in banking from which she retired after 44 years as a loan portfolio auditor with Wells Fargo. She was devoted to her catholic faith and served the church in many charitable ways including Serra Club, choir member, lecturer, etc. In her youth, she enjoyed traveling and was an actress at the Lakewood Playhouse and later enjoyed attending theatrical and musical productions. Predeceased by her parents and brothers John and Wilfred (Bill), Mary Jean is survived by her brother Leo, sister-in-law, Mickey and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Lakewood on July 31, at 11:00 AM, preceded by a rosary at 10:30. Reception following mass in Squire Hall. Committal Service at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Community Services of Western Washington at www.ccsww.org or St. Frances Cabrini Church (Lakewood, WA). Please leave online condolences at www.GaffneyCares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney Funeral Home
Download Now