Mary Jean Finnegan (1928 2019) Mary Jean passed away peacefully July 13, 2019. Mary Jean was born October 27, 1928 in Guttenberg, Iowa to Thomas and Mary (Kelly) Finnegan. The family later moved to Tacoma where Mary Jean graduated from St. Leo's high school, Class of 1945. Mary Jean lost both her parents by the age of 15, and nothing meant more to her than family. At the age of 16, she began her career in banking from which she retired after 44 years as a loan portfolio auditor with Wells Fargo. She was devoted to her catholic faith and served the church in many charitable ways including Serra Club, choir member, lecturer, etc. In her youth, she enjoyed traveling and was an actress at the Lakewood Playhouse and later enjoyed attending theatrical and musical productions. Predeceased by her parents and brothers John and Wilfred (Bill), Mary Jean is survived by her brother Leo, sister-in-law, Mickey and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Lakewood on July 31, at 11:00 AM, preceded by a rosary at 10:30. Reception following mass in Squire Hall. Committal Service at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Community Services of Western Washington at www.ccsww.org or St. Frances Cabrini Church (Lakewood, WA). Please leave online condolences at www.GaffneyCares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 21, 2019