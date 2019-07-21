Mary Jean Schroeder Mary Jean Schroeder, 76, of Graham, WA, passed away on July 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 18, 1942 in Kalispell, Montana, the daughter of Emery and Fairy Haug. Mary graduated from Flathead High School in 1960. On July 18, 1962 she married a handsome Airman, George Schroeder ("Tony") who at the time was based at the NORAD radar station near her home. After that, Mary traveled the world during her husband's 22 year military career. Mary and George settled into their forever home in Graham, WA in 1980. While there, Mary had a 27 year career at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, WA. Mary is survived by her husband, George, and her two children, Todd Schroeder (Lenora) and Tanya Harville (Jeff) four precious grandchildren (Brittany, Jackson, Riley and Luke), her sister, Emeral Clare, and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 19, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Kalispell, Montana.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 21, 2019