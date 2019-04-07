Mary Jo Bush Mary Jo Frlan, born in Tacoma, WA on January 4, 1923, daughter of Emilia and John Frlan, died March 26, 2019. Mary was a graduate of Stadium High School in 1941. She attended Knapp Business College where she studied accounting. Mary was employed at Columbia Powder Company for 24 years, from 1943 until it closed in 1967. Mary met Joseph Carl Bush at the Spanish Castle Ballroom and they married in August, 1961. Mary and Joe lived for many years in their beautiful home on the water at Lakota in Dash Point. They enjoyed dancing at the Elks Club, swimming, cruising and traveling to Europe, Russia, New Zealand, and China. Mary is survived by her cousin Joanne, sisters-in-law Marcy and Rolli, nieces Deborah, Catherine, Linda and Laura, nephews John and Bob and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, brother John, nephew David and brother-in-law Jack. Mary enjoyed being surrounded by family and always loved seeing pictures and hearing stories about their lives. She kept up widespread correspondence and enjoyed regular outings with longtime high school friends, the "Golden Girls." Our family will miss her but know she is with her beloved husband, Joe, again. A reception honoring Mary will be held Saturday April 20th from 2:00-3:00pm at the Tacoma Lutheran Home in the Harbor Caf‚ dining area.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019