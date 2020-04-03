|
|
Mary Jo Robinson Mary Jo Robinson, DO, passed away at her home in Azle, Texas, on March 23, 2020. She was born in Spokane, WA to Jerry Lee Robinson and Ann Brodie Robinson on May 26, 1954. She graduated from Gonzaga University and Des Moines University - College of Osteopathic Medicine. Mary Jo became a distinguished Associate Professor of Pathology at several Universities including UNTHSC -TCOM in Fort Worth, where she was employed at the time of her death. Mary Jo was a loving, generous daughter, sister, aunt and niece to her family and a devoted friend to all who knew her. She is survived by her brothers Michael Robinson, Portland, Oregon, Bruce Robinson, Tacoma, WA, Carl Foster, Lakewood, WA, and sister, Frances Delmas of Azle, TX. A Memorial will be held at a later date in Tacoma, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a or to alzheimers.org or the Lewy Body Association(lbda.org).
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 3, 2020