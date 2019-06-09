|
|
Mary Jo Zarfos Mary Jo Zarfos, born 3/27/48 in Butte MT, passed on 5/15/19 in Auburn WA due to complications of diabetes. She was preceded in death by her mother Virginia Gusick of Bozeman MT and brother Donald Horton of Anaconda MT. She is survived by her father Vern Gusick of Bozeman MT, son Richard Lanning (Debra) of Gig Harbor WA, granddaughter Sarah Antilla of Tacoma WA, best friend and sister of the heart Lonie Fournier (son Byron) of Kent WA. A short, informal celebration of life will be held on 6/30/19 @ 11 AM in the cabana and pool area of Lake Meridian Apartments 14901 SE 272nd St. Kent WA. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory to The of Washington.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 9, 2019