|
|
Mary Johnson Mary Margaret (nee Estergreen) Johnson was born February 19, 1933 to Victor and Edith Estergreen in Sumas, Whatcom County, Washington. Raised on the family farm, she was baptized and confirmed at Clearbrook Lutheran Church, graduating from Nooksack Valley High School in 1951. She attended Pacific Lutheran College ('55), embarking on a 36-year teaching career. Her first eight years of teaching in Washington and Illinois were succeeded by eight years as a teacher for the Lutheran Mission in Papua New Guinea, with time out for a year studying at the Seattle Lutheran Bible Institute. Upon returning from Papua New Guinea in 1972, Mary pursued graduate education courses at UPS and PLU as well as church secretarial work before returning to teaching at Life Christian School in Tacoma. She retired in 1997 and in 2002 went to Croatia to teach English at a seminary for five semesters. In the following years she enjoyed volunteering in the Read to Me program in the Public Schools, in a special education classroom at Life Christian School, and in a weekly ESL program at her church. Researching for, writing and teaching adult Bible studies also added much joy to her retirement years. In 1976 Mary had the joy of marrying Roger Johnson of Tacoma, happily also becoming mother to his three young children. Roger preceded her in death in 1995. She was also preceded in death by her parents and by her brother Line'. Mary is survived by her stepdaughter Karen Teasdale, stepsons David (Becky) and Paul (Marianne) Johnson; two grandchildren Sam and Ellie Johnson; her sister Louise Lindeman, her brother, Gale Estergreen, and her sister-in-law, Ellene Estergreen. Mary died peacefully February 9, 2020 with her family around her. A memorial service will be held Sunday February 23, 2020 at 3pm at St Marks Lutheran Church, 6730 N 17th St, Tacoma, WA 98406. Memorials may be sent to St Marks Lutheran or a .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 13, 2020