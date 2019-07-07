Mary K. Chouinard Mary Katherine Chouinard, 100, died peacefully in her sleep on June 28 at her Franke Toby Jones residence. Mary was born on June 2, 1919 to Joseph Pancic and Katrina (Tahija) Pancic in Anaconda Montana. She moved with her family to Tacoma where she graduated from Stadium High School. She worked in sales and at many secretarial jobs over her career including McChord Army Airbase, the Tacoma Smelter and retired from the City of Tacoma. She was married to two fine men, John S. Carlson and Bernie W. Chouinard. She is survived by her sons David Chouinard, John Carlson and Michael Chouinard as well as grandchildren, Ian Chouinard, Karsten Carlson, Claire (Carlson) VanGuse and great grandchildren Tevin Chouinard, Wyatt Carlson and Ella VanGuse. Mary was a devout catholic and active in her church parish. She was a loving and generous mother and grandmother who delighted in her family. Mary enjoyed traveling, cooking, walking for exercise and family gatherings. Private family funeral services were held on July 5, 2019.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 7, 2019