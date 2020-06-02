Mary L. Greer 08/14/1925-05/27/2020 Mary L. Seiple was born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 14, 1925 and passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 with her daughter, Leanne, at her side. Mary grew up in Ohio and Pennsylvania where she met Ronald F. Greer. Mary and Ron were married on April 22, 1950. They had three children, James Greer, Bill Greer, Leanne Travis (Paul Travis.) They eventually moved to Washington state. Mom is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, many Aunts and Uncles, her son, James, her husband, Ron and other son, Bill. Mary leaves behind her daughter, Leanne Travis (Paul), granddaughter, Stacy Pirone (Mike, Teddy Bear), and many other grandchildren, great grandchildren and some nieces and nephews and a sister in law. Family was very special to Mom. She loved them all very much.A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. To 2:00 p.m. At Price Helton Funeral Home, 702 Auburn Way N. Auburn, WA. A short service will be held at the funeral home directly after the viewing. Please visit www.priceheltonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Price- Helton Funeral Home, 253-833-1165.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 2, 2020.