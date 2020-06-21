Mary Lou Finnegan-Lundquist 07/12/1931-06/15/2020 Mary Lou Finnegan-Lundquist was born on July 12, 1931, and passed away on June 15, 2020, surrounded by family. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Marguerite Lovegreen, and grandparents, Jesse and Louise Clarke and her sister, Patricia. Mary Lou attended McCarver grade school and graduated from St. Leo's High School in 1949. She attended both CWU and WSU. During her involvement with YLI and Cardinal Club she met John Thomas Finnegan. They married in 1955. Together they raised 10 children. She had a great love for the arts, jazz, and travel experienced through numerous catholic pilgrimages, Mediterranean tours with TMP, and her volunteer work at local theatre companies. She was a devout catholic and was involved in numerous committees at St. Charles Borromeo, where she was a member for the past 20 years. She was a previous member of Holy Cross Church, where several of her children attended school. She retired from the liquor control board after 24 years of service. Mary Lou is survived by her children, Kevin (Jean), Keith (Cheri), Kerry, Kathleen (Steve) Fabre, Kim (Gary) Howe, Kelly McIntire (Jay Prince), Kris, Karen (Jeff Ross), Kay (Pablo) Acosta, Kitty (Bivins Calhoun) and Chris (Cathie) Sunich (honorary son), 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Frank Senecal and staff, Dr. Lynn Clarke and staff and Nicole Johnson of CHI Franciscan Hospice for their dedication and care of Mary Lou during the last months of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Charles Borromeo or CCS Nativity House. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be an immediate family only service held at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Tacoma followed by internment at Calvary cloisters. A celebration of life will be held for Mary Lou at a later date. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 21, 2020.