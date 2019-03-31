Mary Lou Jurgens 11-9-1927 - 3-16-2019 Mary Lou was born in Montana to William and Eleanor Forrest. She lived there until WWII began. Mary Lou and her family moved to Sumner, WA where her father was employed at the Todd Shipyards. After graduating from Sumner High School, Mary Lou began working at Ft. Lewis. While living on base she met and married Carlyle (Nuck) Jurgens (deceased). They then moved to Spanaway where they raised their two girls and continued to live for many years. Mary Lou's hobbies included cooking, baking, sewing, reading, Girl Scout leader, PTA, bowling and traveling. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She leaves behind two daughters Shirley Anderson (Andy), Sandy Gabaldon, grandchildren Jeff Thweatt (Candy), Jay Anderson, Joel Thweatt (Aimee), and Jenn Mykland (Jon). Great grandchildren Kalen, Owen, Gabe, Bennett, Kinsey, Liam and Greysen. Sister Chere Shelmerdine (Gary) and brother David Forrest (Linda), and many special nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Multicare Hospice, her nurse Amber Sacchao, and bath lady Vickie Burnside. Thanks to "Welcome Home on 94th" for the loving care she received there, especially from caregiver and director Rita. A memorial service will be held at Fir Lane Memorial Park, April 23, 2019 at 1P.M. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Multicare Hospice.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary