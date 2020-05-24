Mary Louise Long (Moon) "Together Again" Mary, surrounded by her family, was peacefully reunited with her beloved husband, George, on May 19, 2020. They were married for 52 years and she has missed him every day since he passed away suddenly in 2002. Mary was born in Spokane on December 2, 1928 and attended West Valley High School, then graduated from the College of Puget Sound (now UPS) in Tacoma in 1950. Mary spent her entire life in the service of those less fortunate. She was a founder and the director of Pacific Care Center, which provided care and training for those who were developmentally disabled. She recognized their needs weren't being met by the public school system and started the Center, which is still operating today. Mary also devoted her time and expertise as a board member and volunteer for many organizations that served the community, including: The ARC; Greater Tacoma Foundation; Camp Fire; and the Kleiner Group Home. Through St. Andrews Church, she operated the Phoenix Housing Network and the Food Bank for many years, and she volunteered in a classroom at Delong Elementary for teacher and friend Diane Forsberg for over 20 years. Mary and George cared for several foster children over the years as well. Mary not surprisingly received the City of Destiny Award from the City of Tacoma for her volunteer service. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed reading, gardening, and her weekly bible study group. She also enjoyed traveling, the trips and time she spent with dear friends, as well as spending time with her family at their cabin on Mason Lake. Most importantly, Mary was a caring and loving mother to her seven children. She is survived by: Jerry Long (Su) of Kauai, HI; John Long (Janet) of University Place, WA; Dan Long (Doralyn) of Grapeview, WA; Donna Jackson of Deerfield Beach, FL; and Julie Borgen of Tacoma, WA. She was preceded in death by her daughters Katherine Long and Janet O'Connor. Mary was also a smiling and precious grandmother to eleven, great-grandmother to nine, and enjoyed her many nieces and nephews. She was dearly loved by so many and will be greatly missed by all of us. Donations in her memory may be made to CCS Family Housing Network (formerly Phoenix), or NOURISH Food Banks. Commemoration is to be decided but visit memorial website at forevermissed.com/mary-louise-long.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 24, 2020.