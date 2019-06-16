Mary Louise Moon 4/20/1935 - 6/2/2019 Mary grew up in New York and graduated from Cornell in 1956. She married Don and moved to Illinois where they raised four children. She studied early childhood education and taught children with disabilities and their caregivers, retiring from Tacoma Learning Center in 2005. Mary was called to serve as a Deacon in the Episcopal Church, pouring herself into this work and sharing God's love with her neighbors, caregivers, and those in need. Mary connected easily with people everywhere she went, listening to them deeply and lovingly. Her kind and warm spirit stood out and made her special even to those who only knew her briefly. Mary is survived by three generations, but her love extends far beyond her own family, and we are thankful for all those she held close. To celebrate her memory, step outside and enjoy the beauty of the world, spend time with loved ones, and reach out in service to those in need. https://funerals.coop/obituaries/mary-louise-moon.html A memorial service and celebration of Mary's life will be held at St. Columba's Episcopal Church, 26715 Military Road S, Kent, WA at 9:30 am Saturday June 22nd.

