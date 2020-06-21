Mary Lucretia Love Mary Lucretia Love, 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from her Chehalis, Wash., residence. Mary was born November 6, 1935, in Tacoma, Wash., one of three children born to Lawrence Herbert and Mary Patricia (Babare) Love. For a time, she was part of the community at Queen of Angels Monastery at Mt. Angel in Oregon, and hoped to become a Benedictine Nun, but it was not part of God's plan for her life. She was a surgical nurse and a pediatric nurse for many years. Mary absolutely loved children, and was known for her work at William Temple House, a safe space offering counseling, food, and other resources to people of all ages in the Portland, Ore., area and beyond. She was very active in her church, St. Mary Magdalene Parish, also known as the Madeleine Parish in Portland, and proud of the work she put in as a coordinator for weddings and funerals at the church. Mary enjoyed playing the harp, putting together puzzles, entertaining, designing floral pieces, and attending family gatherings at Dabob Bay off Hood Canal. Most of all, Mary was a loving and kind sister, daughter, and aunt. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Mary; and her sister, Catherine R. Love. She is survived by her brother, Lawrence H. Love, Jr.; niece, Linda Elder; nephews, Steve and Jeff Love; and many great nieces; nephews; and extended family members that miss her very much. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11 AM on Friday, July 24, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1123 N 'J' Street, Tacoma. Pending the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, and per Mary's wishes, a catered reception will be provided to guests following Mass at the Parish Center, located next door. Inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, 5212 S 70th Street, Tacoma, following the reception. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel in Centralia, Wash.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store