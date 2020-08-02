Mary M. Ulrich Mary M. Ulrich was born on November 3, 1914 to Carl and Krezentia Marty in Biberegg, Switzerland and passed away peacefully on July 26,2020. When she was eight months old, her family which included her older sister Freida moved back to the United States and settled in Orting. Her youngest sister, Ida, was born several years later and all three girls worked on the family farm, milking cows and other chores. Mary only completed 8 years of school because she was needed on the farm but you would never know by talking to her. She read a lot, was knowledgeable on many subjects and had the most beautiful handwriting. She met her future husband, Louie, at a Swiss dance in 1935 and they were married on June 7, 1938. Mary was a very talented seamstress, and also made beautiful arts and crafts that fill the homes of many Swiss in the Tacoma area. Mary and Louie were Swiss through and through and attended all Swiss festivals up and down the West Coast. Mary was blessed with 58 years of marriage to Louie until his death in 1996, and this lady just continued to thrive. She was an active member of the Swiss Ladies Society and attended as many functions as she could. She taught knitting to the young Swiss kids at their summer camp for 20 years, finally retiring at age 103. She was admired and loved by all. Mary is survived by her son, Rob (Linda); grandchildren, Scott (Carrie) and Melissa (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Sutton, Axton, Mia, Jake, Alyssa and Haley; any many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Freida and Ida, her husband, Louie, and her son, Donnie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Swiss Kids Camp or Swiss Society of Tacoma Scholarship Fund. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at a later date. The family wished to thank everyone for the support we have received over the last few months. We love and miss you, Mom!