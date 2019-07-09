Mary Rita Mackay Our dear mother passed away July 2, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born in Salem, OR on March 3, 1926 to Clarence and Anna Coty, one of 11 children, and had a devout love of family. She attended Catholic grade and high schools in Everett, WA and held a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother throughout her life. She met and married Melvin Hoyt Shields in 1943, had three sons, Melvin, Daniel and Gary, and was widowed in 1951 when Mel suffered an electrical accident working in Spokane, WA. She later remarried to R. Russell Mackay in 1953 and had a son, Russell Jr. Mary was a dedicated wife, mother, sister and friend. She loved cooking, "trailblazing with her sisters", playing games, camping, gardening, entertaining at Grandpa's Garden on the Nisqually River and boating in Puget Sound. Sports played a major role in her life while rooting on her beloved Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners. She filled her life with the joys she loved and was loved by so many in return. Mom was preceded in death by her husbands and eldest son, Mel. She will be missed by her family which includes 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, her sister Eleanor, numerous nieces, nephews and many friends, especially Angeline, her loving caregiver. The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of the Comfort Care Unit at St. Clare Hospital for tenderly caring for Mother in her final days. Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church in Tacoma with Rosary preceding at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 9, 2019