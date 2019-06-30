|
Mary Ross September 22, 1932 June 15, 2019 In Loving Memory The Memorial service is Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., in the Celebration of Life Chapel, Mountain View Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499. The viewing is Friday, July 5, 2019, noon to 8 p.m., in Mountain View's main office. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center, 2021 S. 19th Street, Tacoma, Washington 98405.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019