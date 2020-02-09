|
|
Mary Ruth Harris Mary was born 8/5/1940 in Iowa City, IA and passed away 2/4/2020 in Tacoma, WA. She is survived by two sisters Barbara (William) Beck and Patricia (William) Darnell; her six children Jerry (Leslie) Deen, Darlee (Johnnie) Fain, Pepper Deen, Charles (Randa) Deen, Terry (Debra) Deen and Lorie Deen, 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and numerous family and friends. Memorial Service to be held 2PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Riverside Free Will Baptist Church, 14024 Stewart Rd E.; Sumner, WA. Please see the full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 9, 2020