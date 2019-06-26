|
Mary Schnider-Veney Mary Schnider-Veney born Dec. 9, 1954, to Frank and Dorothy Schnider. Mary died peacefully at the family home Saturday, May 18, 2019. She leaves behind, her loving husband of 32 years, Larry, her sons, Jeffrey (Ann) Oram, James Oram, daughter, Marcey (Shane) Hesson, her mother Dorothy Schnider, sisters Margaret Balagot, Glenna (Glenn) Hastings, Francine (Mark) Carpenter, brothers-in-law Darrell (Mary) Harrison, Dave (Cindy) Veney, Mark (Shannon) Veney, 11 grandchildren, one great-grandson, aunts, nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Frank Schnider and her brother, Frankie Schnider. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Mary's honor to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Rosary will be Friday, June 28, at St. Martin of Tours in Fife, Washington at 10:30 a.m., Mass at 11:00 a.m., luncheon following in parish hall. For more info visit powersfuneralhome.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 26, 2019