Mom and Dad, (photo by Bill Taber) Mary Taber 7-11-1924 6-16-2020 Our beautiful Mother Mary peacefully passed away in her sleep just shy of her 96th Birthday. She has gone to join her late husband, William (Bill) Taber, her love of 70 years who passed in 2012. Mary leaves behind her loving children son William (Bill) Taber and wife Lynn of San Diego and daughter Boni Brown and husband Bobby of Tacoma. In addition she was a loving grandma to 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. They all brought much love and Joy to her life. A private family gathering was held as her and Dad's Ashes were joined together. So much Love , so many precious memories. A special thanks to Julia and staff at Harbor View Adult Family Home of Tacoma, for their exceptional care. Also thanks to Franciscan Hospice. Pleasant Journey Mom, We Love You. God Speed.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 28, 2020.
