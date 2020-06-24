Mary Takacs Mary A. Takacs (Reichenberger) passed away on 6/19/2020 at the age of 86 years old. She was born to the late Helen K. and Edwin A. Reichenberger. Mary graduated from Andale Rural High School, Class of 1951. Entered St. Francis School of Nursing the following June, where she graduated in 1954. In 1955, she married Nicholas E. Takacs. Because her husband was in the military, they lived in Florida, Texas, Okinawa, California, New York and finally Washington State. They had two sons; Nicholas R. and Anthony P. When her husband retired from the Air Force in 1972, they remained in Washington for 40 years. In 2010 they relocated to Phoenix to enjoy the warmer weather. In retirement, they visited Mexico, Europe and Alaska. Survived by her husband Nick of 65 years, sons: Nick and Tony. Grandson Corey, sister Ruthe Spexarth (John), brother Randal R., and sister in laws Kathleen and Elaine. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church in Anthem, Arizona. Burial will be at Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery at 23015 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, Arizona immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Society of St. Vincent De Paul, 2825 West Rose Canyon Circle, Anthem, Arizona 85086 to the food pantry. Holy Cross Catholic Mortuary in the charge of funeral arrangement.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store