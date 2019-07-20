Mary Thompson Turnbull Mary was born March 16, 1946 in Tacoma, WA to Dr. R. Franklin Thompson and Lucille Burtner Thompson, and passed away in Gig Harbor, WA on July 16, 2019 after a brief illness. Mary graduated from Annie Wright Seminary, where she was student body president, and received a BA from the University of Washington. She married George Crawford Turnbull, Jr. "Nick" in 1967. Mary was the first female candidate to pursue the Comparative Literature doctoral program at the University of Chicago, and earned her PhD in 1978. In 1979, she became an instructor of English at the University of Puget Sound, where she taught until her retirement in 2011. She served on the University Place School Board for 16 years, and was a member of the Aloha Club and Junior League of Tacoma. Mary was predeceased by Nick and is survived by her son Jay (Alessandra) and daughter Anne (Brandon) Marsh, granddaughter Lela, sister Martha (Walter) Dragelevich and her family, and brother-in-law Lawrence Turnbull. Mary was kind, generous, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She lived by John Wesley's credo: "Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can." Mary was deeply loved and will be missed by her family, friends and former students. At Mary's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Puget Sound Franklin & Lucille Thompson Scholarship Fund.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 20, 2019