|
|
Mary Watson Mary Watson, 93, died October 22 at her home on Rocky Creek on the Key Peninsula. She is survived by her four children: Chris Fruitrich (wife Teresa) and Mary James of the Tacoma area, Ellie Fruitrich of Australia, and Ean James of Hawaii; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She leaves behind a wide circle of supportive friends and neighbors. She was a lifelong Unitarian Universalist and a member of the Tacoma congregation for more than 60 years. She was a dedicated supporter of End of Life Washington and its work to offer death with dignity to all Washington residents. She also worked on many other progressive causes, both political and cultural. Mary was a voracious reader and until recently attended several book clubs including one dedicated to her beloved Jane Austen. She also enjoyed meeting with a poetry group, a women's circle, the friends of the Key Center Library and regular neighborhood gatherings. A transplant from the Midwest, she truly loved the Pacific Northwest and cherished her memories of many years spent exploring its natural beauty. She was a regular in several hiking groups until her illness slowed her in her late 80s. There will be no services at her request. She asks the many who will miss her, "Don't be sad, just remember."
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 27, 2019