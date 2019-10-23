Home

New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
More Obituaries for Maryanne Dodd
Maryanne Dodd

Maryanne Dodd Obituary
Maryanne Dodd Jan. 17, 1945 - Oct. 17, 2019 Maryanne Dodd, 74, went home to the Lord on October 17, 2019. Maryanne was born Mary Annie Phillips to Joe Clyde and Bertha Violet (Blizzard) Phillips on January 17, 1945 in Boissevain, Virginia. In 1966 she married David Dodd, son of Harriman Cleveland and Barbara Mitchel (Jacobs) Dodd, who swept her away from her family to Baumholder, Germany where they started their married life. They would have been married 53 years in December. She graduated from Jacksonville State University (Jacksonville, Alabama) with a B.S. in Education in June 1972. Her lifelong career in education started that fall. She was a member of Lakewood Presbyterian Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and Elder. She operated a latchkey before and after school and summer day care programs there for 15 years before retiring. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth; parent's Joe and Bertha Phillips; stepfather, Beecher Worley; sister, Betsey Carrol Phillips; brother, Joe Clyde Phillips Jr; and un-named infant Phillips. Maryanne is survived by her husband David of 52 years; their three children, Joseph (Donna) Dodd, Rebecca (Brad) Buescher, and Suzanne (Robbie) Farley; five grandchildren, Nate, Abbi, Andrew, Ben, and Addie; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Lakewood Presbyterian Church at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Memorials may be made to Lakewood Presbyterian Church. Please visit www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 23, 2019
