MaryLou Bird Mary Louise Finholm Bird, b. 6/30/1944 in Tacoma, WA. Passed away Saturday 4/18/2020 at her home in Gig Harbor. Our dearly beloved mother, wife, and sister, "MaryLou" was the second of 7 children of Edward and Helen Finholm, from Gig Harbor. She graduated from Peninsula High School in 1962, and attended Western Washington University, Olympic Junior College, and Brookhaven College in north Dallas, TX. Married for 55 years to Roger Allen Bird, of Poulsbo. After marriage in 1965, Marylou was whisked around to various parts of the country: New Mexico, Utah, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas, before finally settling back in Gig Harbor in 1980. During this time she gave birth to 4 children, daughters Shannon and Erinn, sons Brian and Brandon. In addition to raising her family, Marylou also started and ran a successful sample clothing business, she was known as the "Sample Sale Lady" for 22 years, and her loyal customer base stretched from coast to coast. She traveled internationally with her oldest daughter Shannon, visiting Ireland, England, China, and Japan, and also visited Australia with her husband. She cherished her children and her 7 grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time in her beloved vacation homes in Sun River, Oregon and Natches, WA. She is survived by her husband Roger, her 4 children: Shannon of Denver, CO, Brian of Monterey, CA, Erinn of Roy, WA, and Brandon of Gig Harbor; a brother, Jack, sisters Shirley Finholm, Kathy Heller, Helen-Marie Paul, and Becky Lester, all of Gig Harbor.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 26, 2020.
