Matilda (Tillie) Fontana Phillips 1/31/1934-5/23/2020 Matilda was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Phillips. She is survived by three children, Lori D'Andrea, Stephanie Phillips and Albert Phillips, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Tillie will be missed by many family and friends in Tacoma and everywhere.



