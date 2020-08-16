Matteo Brigante Jr. On May 4th, 2020, Matteo Brigante Jr. was called to the Lord, and to be with the love of his life, Ann Brigante. He was born on August 12th, 1935 in Erie, Pennsylvania and preceded in death by his parents, Matteo Brigante Sr. and Frances Brigante; and four brothers, Mike, Arthur, Joseph, and Nick Brigante. It was in Great Falls, Montana where he met Ann while she was attending nursing school. They married on September 7th, 1957 and it was the beginning of an eternal love story. Matt served in the Air Force for 21 years, including in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. The military took their growing family across the United States, and then across the world to Japan before Matt retired. He then went on to sharing his Italian heritage with the community from behind the counter at Pizza & Pipes in Tacoma, while he also attended college to fulfil his dream of owning and operating his own restaurant. Matt, Ann, and family operated The Yogurt Machine Restaurant for 21 years. This was so much more than a restaurant to Matt. It was the core of his "village". He enjoyed talking with everyone who entered the doors and made many friends along the way. Matt immensely enjoyed spending time with family, and was always fortunate to have much of it nearby. His table was always full and welcoming for Christmas, Thanksgiving, Summer BBQs, and more. Family in the house made him happy. He also loved a good road trip. Whether this was a just a Sunday drive after church or a family vacation. He was a Mariners and Seahawks fan, and he loved going to games with his sons and brother, Nick. In his younger years, he was an avid bowler and passed the love of the sport on to his sons. He is survived by his daughters, Angela McDonald, Darlene Kohler (Daniel), and Gena Kreiner (Brian); and his sons, Steven Brigante and David Brigante. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Matt's grandchildren, Jennifer Barry (Eric), Jacquelyn Kohler, ShyAnne Martin, Alicia Volkmer (father Greg Volkmer), and Jessica Parkinson (Scott) filled his heart with so much joy. His great-grandchildren, Kaia Barry, Tristan Barry, Lola Barry, Haileigh Goodman, Natalie Goodman, Lukas Goodman, Carmen Martin, Bailey Parkinson, and Matteo Parkinson brought a smile to his face like no other smile in the world. Matt was a devout Catholic and an active member of St Charles Borromeo Parish for 45 years. He will forever be in our lives and in our hearts. A memorial service will held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 7112 S 12 th St, Tacoma WA 98465 with graveside committal following at New Tacoma Cemetery, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place, WA.



