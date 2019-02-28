|
Matthew Damien Santos Moral Matthew Damien Santos Moral blessed us with his presence on June 23, 1997. He loved music, reading, writing and playing video games with his friends. With a gentle soul and compassion for others, he was always there to lend a helping hand. He will always be remembered for his big bear hugs, his contagious laugh and funny sense of humor. His unique spirit and kind heart will truly be missed. Matt will be forever loved by his parents, Lani and Tony, his brother, Mike, and his dog, Enzo.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 28, 2019