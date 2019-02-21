Matthew Glass Matthew "Matt" Philip Glass, 28, of Vaughn, WA passed away Wed., February 13, 2019, in Seattle, WA. He was born November 3, 1990 to Bob and Joy. Matthew Glass was a creative writer and novelist. He graduated from Biola University, and worked in the creative department at Boeing. He was up for any adventure, loved people dearly, and his humor lit up the room. He will always be missed. Matt is survived by his father and mother; his brother, Nathaniel Glass, and sister-in-law, Kristen; his sister, Rebekah, brother-in-law, Daniel Ludwig, and their daughter Amelia; his sister, Joanna Glass; and his grandfather, Philip Greyell. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February, 23, 2019 at Haven of Rest Funeral Home in Gig Harbor, Washington. Condolences may be posted online at: www.havenrest.com/notices/Matthew-Glass. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in his name with To Write Love on Her Arms https://twloha.com/donate/ Haven of Rest Funeral Home Gig Harbor is in charge of arrangements.

