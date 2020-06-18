Matthew Martin Matthew Eden Martin (57), longtime Gig Harbor resident, passed away on May 30, 2020, after a brief but valiant fight against cancer. He was surrounded by his family, friends and loved ones. Matt was born September 5, 1962, in Annapolis, Maryland, the youngest (and fourth) son of Robert D. Martin, Sr., and Virginia A. (Lutz) Martin. He lived in Gig Harbor until the early 1970s when he moved to Ashland with his mother. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1980 and returned to Washington, graduating from the U of W in 1987 with a BA in Chinese Regional Studies. That same year, Matt married Tracy Wisenburg and the two of them set off on a grand adventure to explore Taiwan where they taught English. These international experiences fed Matt's insatiable desire to understand how finance works and led him in 1990 to become a stockbroker with Merrill Lynch. That same year, Matt and Tracy were blessed with the birth of their first son, Ross Patrick Martin. Two years later, their second son, Maxwell Scott Martin, was born. The growing family needed more room so they built a wonderful home in Gig Harbor, surrounded by colorful rhododendrons and the deep woods beyond. Their backyard fire pit became the social hub for the neighborhood, forging lasting friendships. Matt retired from the brokerage business in 2006 and started woodworking. He created new furniture and refinished old, built homes and was master of his shop. But when the market softened, Matt began his third career doing voiceover work. Known around the world for his deep voice and wide range, Matt again demonstrated his creativity and versatility. It is hard to reconcile how such a vibrant, unique, caring and creative soul could leave this earth so soon. He loved time with his family, exploring the mountains, living amongst the trees, watching the ship traffic on Puget Sound and enjoying all that the great Pacific Northwest provides. His smile, laugh, free spirit and velvet voice always made you feel energized in his presence. He will be forever missed, even as his spirit and grace and humor will live on. Matt was predeceased by his brother, Pat, and his parents, Bob Sr. and Virginia. He is survived by his two sons, Ross (and Emily Pannell) and Max Martin, his two brothers, Bob Jr. (and Barbara Hendricksen) and Don (and Meridith Owens), his step-brother David Koste (and Deanna Merkatz), and his step mother, Pam Martin. Matt has asked for his ashes to be spread to the four winds. A marker will be placed with the family at Haven of Rest. Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, his celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions made out to "Charles Wright Academy" with "Patrick and Matthew Martin Scholarship Fund" in the "For" line and mail them to 7723 Chambers Creek Road West, Tacoma, WA 98467.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store