Maureen Elizabeth Elmquist Maureen Elizabeth Elmquist passed away September 14, 2020 at the age of 86 after battling recent health issues. Maureen, or "Mo" to family and friends was born in Tacoma on June 28, 1934 to James and Esther Helms and had an older brother Jack. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952. She went on to attend the College of Puget Sound (known as UPS now) and was active in the Alpha Phi sorority. In 1956 she earned a degree in teaching. Maureen then taught Kindergarten and 1st grade at various schools in the Tacoma School District from 1956 - 1973. Through mutual friends she met Richard (Dick) Elmquist and they married in 1972. After retiring from teaching Maureen gave birth to her son Scott in 1973. Maureen was a friendly and warm person who enjoyed life and activities with friends and family. Arts and crafts were a favorite pastime of Maureen's (counter cross stitch was something she was especially fond of) along with decorating. From the early 1980's to mid 1990's she hosted a Christmas boutique in her home that grew in popularity over time. Maureen was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She served on various guilds in the church, played handbells, but especially enjoyed her many years singing in the church choir. In later years she enjoyed spending an extended period of time during the winter months in Arizona and more recently Palm Desert, CA where the sun, activities, and visits from family and friends were very enjoyable to her. Over the years Maureen also had many trips to all parts of the U.S. as well as several countries around the world. Maureen leaves behind her husband of 48-years Dick, son Scott who lives in Seattle, along with brother-in-law Lee (Fullerton, CA), brother and sister-in-law Bob and Judy (Marana, AZ), along with other nieces, nephews, and relatives. She was much loved for all she did for family and friends over many years. A grave-side service will be held Friday, September 25th for family at New Tacoma Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or the Salvation Army.



