Maurice (Eric) Anders Erickson Jr. Maurice (Eric) Anders Erickson Jr. Born: Kane, Pennsylvania July 4th, 1919. Passed: Gig Harbor, Washington January 13th, 2020. On a peaceful, snowy, quiet afternoon our Dad, age 100.5, drifted off to sleep for the last time. He completed grammar school (where he met his future wife, Lillian Rolfe) and high school in his home town. He entered the Army Air Corps in December 1942 and married Lillian shortly thereafter. With wife in tow, he moved around the USA for his flight training. For a short time he flew Anti-Submarine Warfare out of New York against German U-Boats. He and his crew then transfered to Manduria, Italy, from which he flew 50 bombing missions over Germany and the Axis Powers in a B-24 Liberator named "Shadow". After war's end he continued his military career in Texas, Montana, Okinawa Japan, California, Wake Island and Hawaii. His final assignment was at McChord AFB in Washington where he commanded the 4th Air Transportation for 4 years. In February 1966, after 24 years of service, he retired from the United States Air Force as a full Colonel (0-6). He then worked for Civil Service, also at McChord AFB, for 20+ years before retiring for good. Dad was an avid golfer who enjoyed weekly tee-times with friends for a number of years. At the young age of 84 he got his first "Hole-in-One" (he loved to tell you all about it) and proudly displayed his trophy. Mom and Dad were fun-loving grandparents and their grandchildren fondly remember fishing, RV camping and trips to Chuck E. Cheese and Pizza and Pipes. Dad and Mom moved to an independent living facility in 2008. Lillian passed away in April of 2010. They were married for over 66 years. In 2015 Dad moved to Kensington Gardens Resort Living Facility in Gig Harbor, WA where he enjoyed the family-style setting. Bingo was a highlight each week. He always seemed to win and he would pick out a prize of jewelry to give to his daughters, residents and staff. In April 2018 Dad and his special care-giver Elsa were guests of Puget Sound Honor Flight for a wonderful trip to Washington D.C. He and the other WWII veterans were escorted to the WWII Memorial and other monuments. Everywhere they went the veterans were treated like the royalty they are. Last July 4th his whole family and many friends came from all over the US and New Zealand to celebrate his 100th birthday with him- 3 parties! He had really looked forward to being 100. Dad is predeceased by his wife Lillian. He is survived by 3 daughters - Lynn (Jim), Karon (Larry), and Jamie (John) and 5 grandchildren- Erika (Joe), Melissa (Bill), Thomas (Cathy), Adam (Alicia), and Andrea (Bob) and 9 great-grandchildren. His family will do well to carry on his legacy of determination, generosity, his extraordinary tact, ambitions, his positive attitude and appreciation of life. Our family wishes to thank Hospice Care for their support during his last days with us. We will always be grateful to the staff at Kensington Gardens for their love, and for the extraordinary care he received. An Honor Guard Memorial Service will take place at Fir Lane Memorial in Spanaway on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at 11:00am. Dad was a true gentleman all his life and he is greatly missed.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 2, 2020