Maurice S. Miller "Reece" Maurice S. Miller, known to everyone as Reece, died peacefully on September 8, 2017 at the age of 87. He was born on July 19, 1932, in the family home in Colfax, Washington, the second of four sons, to Lyle and Helen Miller. The family moved to Clarkston, Washington, and Reece attended Holy Family Catholic School and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1949 at the age of 16. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 15. Reece attended Washington State University from 1950 to 1952 and enlisted in the Air Force in June of 1952. He served 4 years in the Air Force, stationed in Texas, Mississippi, and Tripoli, Libya. His final Air Force posting was McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, where he met and married his wife, Evelyn "Buzzy" Stern. Reece was discharged from the Air Force in 1956 and worked as a carpenter in Tacoma. In 1958, he and Buzzy, with their two small children, moved to Pullman, Washington so Reece could finish his college degree. In May, 1960 Reece graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor Degree in Industrial Arts. He and Buzzy returned to Tacoma, and Reece began teaching wood shop at Franklin Pierce High School in the fall of 1960. In the early 1970's, Reece along with other educators, developed a vocational program called TIP (Technical Interdisciplinary Program) designed for non-college bound students. The program allowed for students to spend 4 hours per day for two years in his classroom, where they earned math, English and vocational credits, graduating with 2 years credit toward becoming an Apprentice Carpenter. He made a positive impact on many young lives during his 31-year teaching career, retiring in 1991. Reece was an avid hunter and fisherman. One of the highlights of his life was a hunting trip to Canada where he shot a bull moose. The smile on his face in the photo of him and his moose still lights up a room to this day. Family summer vacations were spent at LaPush, Sekiu and Neah Bay where Reece, skipper of the family boat "The Buzz" navigated to the best fishing spots, kept lines baited and netted salmon. More than anything else, Reece loved his family. He was a positive role model to his children, instilling a love of reading and life-long learning, a strong work ethic and integrity to his two children. Reece loved spending time with his kids, grandchildren, and most recently his great-grandchildren, all of whom called him "Grampa Reece". Reece was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 59 years, Evelyn "Buzzy" Miller; two of his three brothers, Wayne Miller and Arden Miller; and his son, Gregory Reece Miller. He is survived by his brother, Charles Miller (Suzanne); his daughter, Julie Silvers (Ron); his daughter-in-law, Jeanie Miller; his sister-in-law, Laura Money; grandsons, Brian Labrecque (Rachael), Anthony Miller (April), Tim Silvers (Lija), and Christopher Silvers (Sarah); great- grandchildren, Jacob and Abigail Labrecque, Everette (Eve), Morgan, Ryan, Mason, Cooper and Avery Silvers; and many nieces and nephews and the hundreds of students whom he taught. A celebration of Reece's life will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11am at the Evergreen Chapel at New Tacoma Cemetery in University Place with graveside service and reception following.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 15, 2019