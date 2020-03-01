|
|
Mavis Thomson Mavis Beverly Thomson, age 80, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 23, 2020 while taking a nap in her favorite chair at her Puyallup home. Mavis was born September 15, 1939 in Puyallup to Carrol and Fannie Wickstrom. Mavis leaves behind her partner of more than 40 years, Lowell; her sister and brother; three children; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Fir Lane Memorial Park at 10:00am. Please see the full obituary at www.firlane.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020