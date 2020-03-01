Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fir Lane Memorial Park Funeral Home & Chapel
924 176TH ST E
SPANAWAY, WA 98387
(253) 531-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Thomson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Thomson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mavis Thomson Obituary
Mavis Thomson Mavis Beverly Thomson, age 80, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 23, 2020 while taking a nap in her favorite chair at her Puyallup home. Mavis was born September 15, 1939 in Puyallup to Carrol and Fannie Wickstrom. Mavis leaves behind her partner of more than 40 years, Lowell; her sister and brother; three children; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Fir Lane Memorial Park at 10:00am. Please see the full obituary at www.firlane.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mavis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fir Lane Memorial Park Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -