|
|
Max Appelgate Max L. Appelgate, 90 of Puyallup, WA passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019 He was born to Hiram and Helen on January 17, 1929 in Toledo, Iowa. Graduate of Ellsworth High School, Class of 1947 and completed a radio repair course in Omaha, Nebraska. Max worked for a farm equipment implement dealer in Jewel, Iowa until he put his education to use in the US Air Force. 1950 - 1954. He was employed by Puget Sound National Bank for 38 years, retiring in December 1992. Max was married twice, Jeannette Boock (Waller) 1953 and Lillian Vlahovich (Snyder) 1968. He is survived by children Kathy, Harold, Karen, step daughter Janet and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Lillian, brothers William, Kenneth, Richard and Harold and step sons Gordon and James. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 114 4th Ave NW Puyallup WA on March 16, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 4, 2019