Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Max Appelgate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max L. Appelgate

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Max L. Appelgate Obituary
Max Appelgate Max L. Appelgate, 90 of Puyallup, WA passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019 He was born to Hiram and Helen on January 17, 1929 in Toledo, Iowa. Graduate of Ellsworth High School, Class of 1947 and completed a radio repair course in Omaha, Nebraska. Max worked for a farm equipment implement dealer in Jewel, Iowa until he put his education to use in the US Air Force. 1950 - 1954. He was employed by Puget Sound National Bank for 38 years, retiring in December 1992. Max was married twice, Jeannette Boock (Waller) 1953 and Lillian Vlahovich (Snyder) 1968. He is survived by children Kathy, Harold, Karen, step daughter Janet and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Lillian, brothers William, Kenneth, Richard and Harold and step sons Gordon and James. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 114 4th Ave NW Puyallup WA on March 16, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.