Maxine Coberly Maxine Coberly, aged 92, passed away peacefully February 15, 2019 in Parkland. Born August 30, 1926, Everett, WA. Member of Spanaway Lutheran Church. She sang in the choir, and volunteered well into her eighties. Maxine worked as a Registered Nurse, retiring in 1996. Maxine enjoyed camping, travelling, gardening, playing cards, family, and sports. Go Hawks! Preceded in death by husband, Richard (2000), and granddaughter Briana (2004). Survivors include her children, Scot (Chrystina), Faye (Mark), and Glen, brother, Jon Vognild, (Joyce), four grandchildren, Bryon (Shanna), Juliana (Ryan), Taylor, and Darius, and four great-grandchildren, Brycelin, Neveah, Lyndzee, and Piper. Memorial donations may be made in Maxine's name to Spanaway Lutheran Church or CHI Franciscan Hospice. Please see full obituary at http://www.tuellmckee.com/obits.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 10, 2019