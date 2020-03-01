|
May Arra Oke May Arra Oke, 88, passed away peacefully in Tacoma on February 25, 2020. She was born to the late Colby and Myra Duncan and was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Tacoma. May spent many years managing credit unions. She was past president of Business and Professional Women's Club and past president of her Homeowners Association. After retiring, May enjoyed traveling, playing bingo and going to the casinos, as well as quilting, crocheting, needlepoint and many other crafts. May was a special woman, full of love and compassion for her children and those she encountered in life. May was preceded in death by her husband's Lloyd Anderson and Wally Oke, sister Florence Gebhard and brothers Lee Duncan and Fred Duncan. She has left behind her children Kevin M. Wallace, Francine J. Farrar and Dennis M. Farrar, grandson Josef R Sellers, former husband Albert E. Farrar, Jr., nephews David Duncan and Gary Duncan, nieces Diana Otonicar, Cindy Doty, Phyllis Strausser and Myra Ingley. May will be laid to rest on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 2:15PM at Tahoma National Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020