Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for May Oke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May Arra Oke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
May Arra Oke Obituary
May Arra Oke May Arra Oke, 88, passed away peacefully in Tacoma on February 25, 2020. She was born to the late Colby and Myra Duncan and was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Tacoma. May spent many years managing credit unions. She was past president of Business and Professional Women's Club and past president of her Homeowners Association. After retiring, May enjoyed traveling, playing bingo and going to the casinos, as well as quilting, crocheting, needlepoint and many other crafts. May was a special woman, full of love and compassion for her children and those she encountered in life. May was preceded in death by her husband's Lloyd Anderson and Wally Oke, sister Florence Gebhard and brothers Lee Duncan and Fred Duncan. She has left behind her children Kevin M. Wallace, Francine J. Farrar and Dennis M. Farrar, grandson Josef R Sellers, former husband Albert E. Farrar, Jr., nephews David Duncan and Gary Duncan, nieces Diana Otonicar, Cindy Doty, Phyllis Strausser and Myra Ingley. May will be laid to rest on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 2:15PM at Tahoma National Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of May's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -