May Barrow May Dagny (Nygaard) Barrow was born on February 16, 1931, to Andrew and Alfhild Dagny (Johnson) Nygaard in Rainier, Oregon. May's mother died in childbirth. Her father later married to May's step-mother, Carol (Ober) Nygaard. May attended Astoria High School, was a member the Class of 1949 and the Pep Club/Debra Drams. She also attended Community College for real estate. In Astoria, she met and married Gerald Springer, and had one daughter, Linda May, followed by a son, Gerald Edward. The couple later divorced. May worked for the federal government for nine years. This is where she met John David (J.D.) Barrow who hailed from Oklahoma City, OK. They married in in 1956, May had another son, Eugene Michael. She and J.D. were together for 46 years. May transitioned into real estate where she was active for 35 years in the Tacoma, WA, area. In 2006, she moved to Warrenton with her son, Eugene. May died on Wed. Feb 13th, 2019. May is survived by her brother, Andrew Martin Nygaard, sisters Denise (Vern) Fruehling, Olga (Lloyd) Hovdon and Helen (Gary) Neimi, along with three children, five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Extremely proud of her Norwegian heritage, May was active in the Sons of Norway lodge in Gearhart. A graveside internment was held privately. A celebration memorial will be held on Saturday, April 13th, 2019, at 1pm at the Sons of Norway lodge in Gearhart. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either First Lutheran Church in Astoria, or the Astoria Sons of Norway Scholarship Fund for Language Camp.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary