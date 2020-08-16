Meghan Ann Ames 1/3/89 - 7/25/2020 Meghan's short life had so many accomplishments. At a very young age, she became a Junior Black Belt in Taekwondo. Shortly after high school, Meghan began a modeling career that produced several pictures that depicted how gorgeous she was both inside and out. From there she joined a roller derby team called The Trampires of the Dockyard Derby Dames in Tacoma and went on to join the Atomic City in Richland, WA. Meghan was a force to be reckoned with in the rink and was known as P.O.'d Pee Wee. Meghan was loved by anyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She was a shining star full of energy and laughter and will be terribly missed. Unfortunately, Meghan struggled with the stresses of life. While she had a team of people surrounding her that actively supported and helped her, the stresses of life proved to be too much. Most notably for their contributions to Meghan's health and welfare are Sea Mar Community Health Services, both of her grandmothers, Betty Moe and Joanne Ames, her father Daryl Ames and all her friends and coworkers who encouraged Meghan to seek out a different path. Meghan was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Moe-Ames, Great Aunt Judy Ames, Great Uncle Steven Demark and Grandfather Dick Ames. She is survived by her father Daryl Ames, Step mother Erin Ames, Grandparents, Joanne Ames, Betty Moe and Tom Moe. She is also survived by her Uncles David Ames and Lee Moe, her Aunt Julie Moe-Hughes and her cousins Lauren Ames and Savanna Gohlke and her Great Aunt Linda Ames. Meghan's family has chosen to memorialize her privately and no services will be held. She will be cremated and her ashes will be spread at Sunrise Peak in Randle, WA where she will join her Great Grandparents Margaret and Orville Hestand.



