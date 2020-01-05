|
Melba Elaine Howe Melba was born in Nephi Utah on May 5, 1926 but spent most of her life in Tacoma WA. She Passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 1, 2020. She was loved by everyone that ever knew her. Her kindness and sincerity were only surpassed by her ever-present beautiful smile. She had formally worked for a number of years in the Office at St. Patrick's School. Her greatest joy was her family. She and her husband Pat spent many wonder years together boating with their TOA friends and their Railroad "Gang". Melba was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Pat, daughter Janet, and her brother Tony Grout, sister Gloria Judd, and sister in law Jeannie Bunnell (Mort, Tom, Kathy, Joan and Anne) She is survived by her sister-in-law Mabeth Grout (& her daughter Sherry), son Jim Howe and daughter Patty Watters (Tom). She was a fabulous grandmother to Janelle Grinager, Mindy Drake, Patrick Mittlestead, Becky Gorder (Steve), Jessie Beaty, and Brandon Howe (Ann). Great grandkids Breanna, Angel, Mason, Noah, Max, Luke, Stella, Carter, Makenzie and Jordan. As well as numerous loved nephews and nieces and their children. Melba was a devout Catholic. Her funeral Mass will be at St. Charles Borromeo Church 7112 So. 12th Street; Tacoma. On January 9th, 2020 at 9:00 am. Reception to follow. Following the reception will be a family attended burial at Calvary Cemetery. If you so desire donations may be made in her name to St. Charles School. Arrangement by Mountain View Funeral Home with internment at Calvary Cemetery. Very sincere and heartfelt thanks from Melba's family go to Sound View Manor, thanking Edith Posadas and the wonderful people working there for treating Melba as if she was their own loved daughter.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 5, 2020