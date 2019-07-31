Home

Melinda Jane Cutler June 29, 1951 - July 23, 2019 Mindy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Born in Wenatchee, WA, to James E. and E. Jane Melville, she and her two sisters, Sandy and Lisa, grew up in Moses Lake where she graduated from Moses Lake HS. Mindy attended WSU where she met her husband, Roy Cutler. They married in 1971 and spent 48 happy years together. From 1971 to 1977 she was an Army wife and enjoyed living in Italy, Virginia and California. After the Army she and Roy settled in Tacoma where they adopted and raised their 2 children Ryan (Rachelle) and Suzanne (Marcus). She was grandmother to Jayden M. and McKenzie J. Santana and Oliver E. and Ella R. Ryken. A memorial service will be held in her honor on August 10 at 1:30 at Journey CMA Church, 1801 N Pearl St. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made to Mission Aviation Fellowship at maf.org
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 31, 2019
