Melissa New Melissa Joan New of Tacoma, WA passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 4th, 2020 after a difficult battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Melissa was born on June 27th, 1948 to the late Eleanor and Maurice Pettit. She is survived by her son Jonathan New, his wife Eva, sister Sindhuma Ishaya, granddaughters Katrina, Monica and Monique and a multitude of loving friends. She was predeceased by her life partner Richard Vance and many loved pets. Melissa grew up in Ellensburg, WA and later moved to Tacoma, WA. She taught 3rd grade at Mary Lyon Elementary School in Tacoma for many years and then worked as a support enforcement officer for the city of Tacoma. Melissa was a skilled piano player, made beautiful quilts and knitted blankets. She traveled extensively, made delectable cookies, doted on her pets, would do anything for her family, enjoyed many girls weekends with treasured friends and loved chocolate in any form (and soft serve vanilla ice cream!). She also donated to many charities to help animals and the environment. Melissa was a kind, amazing person who will be greatly missed by many. Due to current restrictions a celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please donate a gift in her name to the ASPCA or the World Wildlife fund.



