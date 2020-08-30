Melissa Quin McDougall Melissa McDougall passed away suddenly on August 23, 2020 in Chatsworth, CA. She was born in Tacoma on August 15, 1989. Melissa graduated from Stadium HS in 2007, the Univ. of Puget Sound in 2011, earned her PhD from Oregon State Univ. in 2017, and completed her post-doc from Cornell in June of 2019. She most recently was a nutritional scientist at Pharmavite in West Hills, CA. As a child Melissa loved to swim. She participated in synchronized swimming and swam competitively through high school. She loved the theater and had roles in numerous high school productions. Her passions were her family, learning, outdoor activities, and protecting our environment. Melissa is preceded in death by her grandparents Patrick and Lorraine McDougall and Salvador J. and Sharon Bruno. She is survived by her father Shawn McDougall; mother Angela Nicolavo and stepmother Lori Nicolavo; brother Alec and sister Olivia; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her very close Aunt Keke. An outdoor memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1315 N Stevens St in Tacoma on Saturday Sept. 5 at 11:00 AM. In Melissa's memory, each day commit to learning something new and to being a responsible steward of our Earth's resources. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to one of Melissa's favorite charities: Matthew 25 Ministries; Friends of The Earth; Action for Healthy Kids, Inc; Feeding America; or your local food bank. Melissa had an unwavering faith in our Lord and a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. We are comforted in knowing she now rests peacefully in the palm of His hand.



