Melva Jean Elmore Melva passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 79 at Cottesmore Life Care of Gig Harbor. She was the older of two daughters of Alvin and Alverta Petersen. Born on her parents farm near the town of Cordova, Nebraska on November 10, 1939, Melva was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in Waco, Nebraska and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cordova. She was very active in 4-H with skills of cooking, sewing, canning, and gardening. She won many ribbons at state and county fairs. Melva moved to Washington where she raised her four children, Wes Elmore, Roger Elmore, Renee Flaherty, and Darran Johnson. She was known by family and friends for her baking and fantastic pickles. Her love for sewing and gardening continued as well. Melva is survived by her three sons and their wives as well as many grandchildren and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Renee, and grandchildren Geoffry, Amanda, and Logan. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at New Tacoma Cemetery's Evergreen Chapel in University Place, WA.



